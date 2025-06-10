K-Pop sensation Jackson Wang's receives warm welcome in India ahead of his rumoured collaboration with Hrithik Roshan

K-pop star Jackson Wang has finally touched down in India, much to the delight of his fans across the country. The popular musician arrived on June 10, and videos of him at the airport have quickly spread online.

In the clips, the singer can be seen smiling, waving to fans, and graciously accepting gifts and shaking hands with fans before heading to his hotel.

Once at the hotel, Jackson received a traditional Indian welcome. Staff applied a tilak to his forehead and offered him a ceremonial greeting. The atmosphere turned more festive when Jackson joined in a short dance with hotel performers to the viral track 'Buck,' drawing cheers from both fans and staff.

Buck is one of Jackson's recent tracks and was made in collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh.

Later in the evening, the singer surprised his followers by going live on social media as he strolled through the streets of Mumbai. He seemed excited to try local delicacies, giving fans a glimpse into his food adventures and street interactions.

There is a strong buzz that Jackson may collaborate with Hrithik Roshan. However, it is yet to be seen what the collab will the two meet for.

Fan reactions to Jackson's arrival His arrival has caused a buzz online, with fans taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement. One fan posted, “So Jackson went live just to tell us he’s in Mumbai and getting some street food!” Another wrote, “Tuned into his live but could barely hear him, but look at that FACE!! Jackson Wang is the most beautiful man I’ve ever seen in my life.” A third fan added, “And of course the manner legs Jackson Wang—the most humble, appreciative, and sincere man.”