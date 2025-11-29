MAMA Awards 2025 Day 2: G‑Dragon, Aespa, Stray Kids, TXT, and Riize to lead a star-studded finale in Hong Kong

The most anticipated night in Korean entertainment is here. On Day 2 of MAMA 2025, fans can enjoy exciting and high-energy performances by big stars like G-Dragon, aespa, and Stray Kids.
The lineup also includes Tomorrow X Together (TXT), RIIZE, and new rising talents such as All Day Project, Cortis, KickFlip, Idid, Izna, JO1, and Kyoka. This mix of famous and emerging artists promises a thrilling show for all K‑pop fans. The evening starts at 6:30 PM HKT or 4 PM IST.
On Day 1 of MAMA 2025, several of the night’s biggest awards were handed out. IVE and ENHYPEN emerged as top winners, each taking home three trophies. Other winners included Rosé and Bruno Mars for Song of the Year (“APT.”). BoyNextDoor bagged the Favorite Male Group, and Cortis and Hearts2Hearts were named Best New Artist, as per Soompi.
On Day 2, some of the most prestigious awards, including the Daesang categories for Album of the Year and Artist of the Year, are expected to be awarded, the Indian Express reported.
The 2025 MAMA Awards are taking place against the backdrop of a major tragedy: a massive fire in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong killed at least 128 people, prompting public grief across the city.
Despite the disaster, the organisers, CJ ENM, confirmed the show will continue as planned, though in a more subdued, respectful tone. “We express our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the fire in Hong Kong,” the organisers stated. The planned red‑carpet event was cancelled, Koreaboo reported.
Performers and K‑pop artists have also pledged donations to aid the victims and relief efforts, as per an Associated Press report.
Day 2 of MAMA Awards 2025 promises to deliver a powerful mix of dynamic performances, big-name collaborations, and important awards, all under the shadow of recent tragedy in Hong Kong. The evening represents not just a celebration of music but also a testament to solidarity, resilience, and the unifying power of art in difficult times.
A: MAMA Awards 2025 Day 2 is on November 29, 2025, starting at 6:30 PM HKT (4:00 PM IST).
A: Top performers include G-Dragon, aespa, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Riize, and other acts like All Day Project, Cortis, Kickflip, Idid, Izna, JO1, and Kyoka.
A: The event is broadcast on Mnet TV, streamed via the Mnet mobile app, and for the first time available live on HBO Max.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.