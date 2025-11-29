MAMA Awards 2025 Day 2: G‑Dragon, Aespa, Stray Kids, TXT, and Riize to lead a star-studded finale in Hong Kong

The most anticipated night in Korean entertainment is here. On Day 2 of MAMA 2025, fans can enjoy exciting and high-energy performances by big stars like G-Dragon, aespa, and Stray Kids.

Advertisement

The lineup also includes Tomorrow X Together (TXT), RIIZE, and new rising talents such as All Day Project, Cortis, KickFlip, Idid, Izna, JO1, and Kyoka. This mix of famous and emerging artists promises a thrilling show for all K‑pop fans. The evening starts at 6:30 PM HKT or 4 PM IST.

Awards and recognition On Day 1 of MAMA 2025, several of the night’s biggest awards were handed out. IVE and ENHYPEN emerged as top winners, each taking home three trophies. Other winners included Rosé and Bruno Mars for Song of the Year (“APT.”). BoyNextDoor bagged the Favorite Male Group, and Cortis and Hearts2Hearts were named Best New Artist, as per Soompi.

On Day 2, some of the most prestigious awards, including the Daesang categories for Album of the Year and Artist of the Year, are expected to be awarded, the Indian Express reported.

Advertisement

Tone of ceremony, respect and solidarity The 2025 MAMA Awards are taking place against the backdrop of a major tragedy: a massive fire in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong killed at least 128 people, prompting public grief across the city.

Despite the disaster, the organisers, CJ ENM, confirmed the show will continue as planned, though in a more subdued, respectful tone. “We express our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the fire in Hong Kong,” the organisers stated. The planned red‑carpet event was cancelled, Koreaboo reported.

Performers and K‑pop artists have also pledged donations to aid the victims and relief efforts, as per an Associated Press report.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh reveals how she shot De De Pyaar De 2 post back injury

A night of music, memory, and hope Day 2 of MAMA Awards 2025 promises to deliver a powerful mix of dynamic performances, big-name collaborations, and important awards, all under the shadow of recent tragedy in Hong Kong. The evening represents not just a celebration of music but also a testament to solidarity, resilience, and the unifying power of art in difficult times.

Advertisement

FAQ Q: When is MAMA Awards 2025 Day 2 happening? A: MAMA Awards 2025 Day 2 is on November 29, 2025, starting at 6:30 PM HKT (4:00 PM IST).

Q: Who are the performers at MAMA Awards 2025 Day 2? A: Top performers include G-Dragon, aespa, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Riize, and other acts like All Day Project, Cortis, Kickflip, Idid, Izna, JO1, and Kyoka.