K-pop star HyunA collapses mid-performance at Waterbomb Macau. Fans say 'it’s heartbreaking to see her like this'

South Korean K-pop star HyunA fainted during her performance at the Waterbomb festival in Macau, sparking concern among fans and across social media.

K-pop idol Hyuna faints on stage, issues apology to fans The singer, who has been open about her ongoing health struggles, later addressed the incident with a heartfelt apology to her supporters.

“I’m truly sorry. I wanted to show my best, but I feel that I was unprofessional. Honestly, I don’t even remember anything. Many fans came all the way to Macau, and everyone paid to watch me. I’m really, really sorry. From now on, I’ll work on building up my stamina and keep doing my best. From when I was very young until now, you’ve praised me, supported me, and loved me even though I’m lacking. Thank you for that. And I’m really fine! Please don’t worry about me. I hope everyone has a good night… sleep well,” HyunA wrote in a post, translated from Korean.

Why did Hyuna faint all of a sudden? The incident follows a revelation from HyunA that she had lost 10 kilograms in just a few days after facing online bullying and criticism about her body.

Fans and commentators reacted strongly to the fainting episode, highlighting both her health challenges and the pressures she faces as a performer.

Internet reacts to the incident One user wrote, “This is one of the last things HyunA posted before fainting on stage. She’s been dieted really hard from online bullying and even though she’s had fainting spells for a while, she never had one on stage. Can people treat others better online? [sic]”

Others emphasised her medical condition, with one noting, “HyunA didn’t ‘act’ her collapse, she’s been battling vasovagal syncope for years. That’s a real medical condition that makes her faint unexpectedly, and it’s only gotten worse because of the toxic pressure this industry and the public put on her.” Another commented, “HyunA posting a pic of her weight some days ago and now she fainted on stage… this industry needs to change. [sic]”

Many fans expressed sympathy, writing, “It’s heartbreaking seeing HyunA like this. She worked so hard to find balance to eat well and be happy and people still dragged her for gaining weight. That same hate made her lose 10kg in one month, and now she’s fainted on stage. [sic]”

Take a look at some other reactions:

HyunA concluded her message by reassuring fans of her wellbeing, emphasising that she would focus on her stamina and health going forward.