K-Pop star Nana accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault by man who broke into 'This Person' singer's home

K-Pop singer-turned-actress Nana faces legal trouble after a man, who was previously arrested for allegedly breaking into her home, filed a countersuit. Nana's agency Sublime on Friday announced that the man arrested for assaulting her mother at her home had filed a countersuit.

According to complex.com report, the suspect is a man in his 30s who was taken into custody in November for unlawfully entering Nana's home while carrying a weapon. Nana's residence is located in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, which she shares with her mother. He was apprehended in connection with charges related to armed robbery resulting in injury.

The armed man who invaded Nana's house found her mother inside and allegedly charged at her, according to the agency. During this time, the “Eyeline” singer had been asleep. She reportedly woke up after hearing the sound of her mother's scream. She acted promptly and helped her mother restrain the suspect and alerted the police.

The suspect reportedly sustained a cut to his jaw during the confrontation. As per Investigators, the injury occurred during self-defence but did not attract any charges against Nana or her mother.

As per Sublime, the suspect filed a separate lawsuit accusing Nana of attempted murder and aggravated assault. While the agency strongly denied the allegations, it said, “Nana and her family endured severe physical and psychological trauma from an intruder who entered their home armed with a weapon."

Condemning the legal complaint and terming the charges baseless, the agency further noted that the countersuit represents a form of secondary harm and aims to take advantage of Nana’s public profile.

In response to the suspect’s actions and claims, the agency claimed that it will pursue all available civil and criminal legal measures. It further emphasized its intent to protect the artist and her family in the course of legal proceedings.

Nana first shot to fame in 2009 when she debuted as a singer in “Because of You” extended play as part of a wildly popular K-pop girl group, After School.

K-Pop singer Nana releases first statement after countersuit Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old ‘This Person’ singer wrote: “I thought the fans might be worried about me, so I’m leaving this message. It’s been quite some time since I found out that I was sued. I came to know this fact while I was going through a mentally difficult period."

Suggesting that she was shaken and disturbed by the recent happenings, she stated, “As the time for my appointment with the fans (fan signing event) approached, I spent a lot of time thinking and reflecting in order to steady my shaken and fragile mind, and focused on making the best use of the time I had to set things right. I didn’t want to break my promise to the fans because of this incident, and I wanted to recover my health and stability quickly so that I could face them. Thankfully, spending time alone allowed me to regain some stability, and I felt that I had become a bit stronger.”