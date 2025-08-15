Kris Jenner reportedly undergoes deep plane facelift: What the procedure involves and why is it so expensive?

Reality TV matriarch and businesswoman Kris Jenner has reportedly undergone a Deep Plane Facelift, an advanced cosmetic procedure known for its natural-looking and long-lasting results.

Advertisement

At 69, Jenner has recently been mistaken for her much younger daughters, Kendall and Kim Kardashian, prompting speculation about her remarkably youthful appearance.

Did Kris Jenner Get a Deep Plane Facelift? Multiple media outlets have cited a representative confirming that Jenner did indeed opt for the procedure, with the work attributed to renowned New York City plastic surgeon Dr Steven Levine.

The technique is considered one of the most sophisticated in facial rejuvenation, often chosen by those seeking results beyond what traditional facelifts can offer.

What is the Process of Deep Plane Facelift? Unlike older facelift methods that primarily tighten the skin, the Deep Plane Facelift involves repositioning the deeper facial layer known as the Superficial Musculo-Aponeurotic System (SMAS).

Advertisement

Also Read | Kylie Jenner started following Timothee Chalamet on Instagram after 2 years of dating

It also includes the release of connecting ligaments, allowing for more comprehensive and natural tissue repositioning. This prevents the "over-pulled" look commonly associated with older surgical techniques and instead delivers a more organic, refreshed appearance.

Experts note that the procedure not only enhances facial harmony but can also offer significantly longer-lasting results due to the deeper tissue work involved.

What is the Cost of Deep Plane Facelift? While effective, the Deep Plane Facelift comes at a high price. In the United States, it typically ranges from $10,000 to over $20,000, with some high-end procedures — particularly those performed by elite surgeons in major cities — reportedly costing as much as $200,000.

The final cost depends on factors such as surgical complexity, geographic location, and the credentials of the surgeon.

Advertisement