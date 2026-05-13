Krishnavataram takes audiences from Vrindavan to Dwarka, says Siddharth Gupta; Sanskruti Jayana speaks on playing Satyabhama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Actors Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana opened up about their latest mythological release 'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), offering an insight into the message that their film carries and how it brings the rare story of Lord Krishna and Satyabhama.

Speaking to ANI, Siddharth Gupta, who essays the lead role as Krishna, shared how he started believing in the strength of faith after working on this film.

"I didn't know the gravity of this thing and how big a character this is. But as soon as I started preparing for this, and started reading about Lord Krishna, I gradually started seeing people around me who have a lot of faith. I started realising the significance of getting this role, its pressure, its responsibility. But the more I prepared, the more my fear started going away. I think whatever fear you have, you should prepare as much as you can, work as hard as you can," he said.

Shedding light on the film's narrative, Siddharth highlighted how it takes audiences from Vrindavan to Dwarka.

"There is a story from Vrindavan to Dwarka. The audience should go and watch the film. They will see many forms of Lord Krishna in this film. They will see his childhood, his journey as a young adult. Audiences will be taken on a journey from his birth till the time he left this world," he continued.

On the other hand, Sanskruti Jayana, who is seen as Satyabhama, shared, "Satyabhama's part is like a human-type character, who had flaws, who loved Krishna a lot, but definitely it was an intense love, and how she learned what unconditional love is. Through her journey, the audience will learn the type of love Krishna had. When you are in love, you feel every emotion. She was also in love. Even though she was strong, when it came to Krishna, she was vulnerable. Satyabhama was not afraid to show his emotions."

The duo also spoke about their preparations for the film.

"It's a relatable story. I have only studied for the role. I didn't watch any show or do anything else. I read as much as I could. My teacher gave me a translation book of Bhagvad Gita. It was a process for me to read about Lord Krishna for two hours before going to bed. And after waking up, I made a process. I would watch videos of him. Through this process, I gave my Krishna a picture. In this preparation, I went very close to Krishna," Siddharth shared.

Sanskruti fondly recalled going through various costumes, dancing and more for her character.

"Every girl likes to wear such clothes, and it is everyone's dream. In the beginning, there was a lot of excitement, and there were so many beautiful costumes. It was very difficult because we had to live in all these emotions, dance, and perform actions. We were doing all this in those costumes," she said.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, 'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)' was released on May 7.