Kristin Scott Thomas opens up on grief and healing in emotional directorial debut My Mother’s Wedding

Kristin Scott Thomas has stepped behind the camera for the first time with ‘My Mother’s Wedding’, a deeply personal directorial debut that draws from the most profound corners of her own life.

Speaking candidly about the film’s emotional origins in a CBS interview, Thomas shared how the grief and loss she experienced as a child became the creative foundation for the project.

“When I was five, my father was killed, and my mother remarried. And tragically, he was killed five years later,” Thomas revealed. “And I know that a lot of the time when I was a younger woman, I had this feeling of something missing, this piece of my puzzle missing having grown up with only one parent.”

Both men had served as pilots in the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm and died in eerily similar training accidents, leaving young Kristin to process unimaginable loss.

“My blood is English, but my culture is French,” she said, reflecting on how her bicultural identity shaped her storytelling instincts. “The memories of my dad were incomplete, fuzzy, like sketches I played out in my head.”

Those fragmented images and the stories she began crafting as a child — simple tales of “a mommy and a daddy and two children, just doing ordinary things, like going away on holiday and things like that” — would eventually grow into the script for ‘My Mother’s Wedding’.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham as three sisters grappling with the death of a father or stepfather, just as their mother prepares to marry again.

The process of writing and directing her first film was anything but easy. “I think it was Sydney Pollock – or it might have been Robert Redford, take your pick,” Thomas laughed. “One of them said to me, ‘You know, you have to be generous. Forget what you’re trying to defend. Forget trying to hide. Be more generous.’ And I’m not sure I really understood what he meant by that. He just planted a seed, and then I was able to kind of unzip a bit more.”