Kriti Sanon buys ₹78-crore sea-facing bungalow-style penthouse in Bandra

Kriti Sanon has acquired a luxurious sea-facing duplex penthouse in Bandra, Mumbai, for over 78 crore. The 6,636 sq ft property features six parking spots and a terrace, with a transaction value of 84.16 crore, benefiting from a reduced stamp duty rate.

Published15 Aug 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has purchased a luxurious sea-facing duplex penthouse in the upmarket Pali Hill area of Bandra, Mumbai, for over 78 crore. Spanning 6,636 sq ft, the property includes six dedicated parking spots and a spacious 1,209 sq ft terrace. She has bought the home jointly with her mother.

Property Details and Deal

According to The Economic Times, the residence is located on the 14th and 15th floors of an under-construction building developed by Supreme Universal. The deal grants her exclusive rights to the parking spaces and the terrace. The official registration took place on Thursday, with a stamp duty payment of 3.91 crore.

Price and Stamp Duty Concession

The transaction is valued at over 84.16 crore, working out to roughly 1.18 lakh per sq ft — making it one of the highest-priced property deals in Mumbai’s suburban market. As a female buyer, Kriti benefited from a reduced stamp duty rate of 1%, instead of the usual 5%, under Maharashtra government rules.

Current Residence and Previous Purchase

Kriti currently lives in a rented apartment in Andheri with her sister Nupur and their pet dogs. She is leasing the 27th and 28th floors of a premium residential complex. Last year, she invested in a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug’s exclusive Sol de Alibaug development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha, paying around 2 crore for the land in July.

Upcoming Film Projects

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush, directed by Aanand L Rai. She is also set to appear in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

