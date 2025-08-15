Kriti Sanon buys ₹78-crore sea-facing bungalow-style penthouse in Bandra

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has purchased a luxurious sea-facing duplex penthouse in the upmarket Pali Hill area of Bandra, Mumbai, for over ₹78 crore. Spanning 6,636 sq ft, the property includes six dedicated parking spots and a spacious 1,209 sq ft terrace. She has bought the home jointly with her mother.

Property Details and Deal According to The Economic Times, the residence is located on the 14th and 15th floors of an under-construction building developed by Supreme Universal. The deal grants her exclusive rights to the parking spaces and the terrace. The official registration took place on Thursday, with a stamp duty payment of ₹3.91 crore.

Price and Stamp Duty Concession The transaction is valued at over ₹84.16 crore, working out to roughly ₹1.18 lakh per sq ft — making it one of the highest-priced property deals in Mumbai’s suburban market. As a female buyer, Kriti benefited from a reduced stamp duty rate of 1%, instead of the usual 5%, under Maharashtra government rules.

Current Residence and Previous Purchase Kriti currently lives in a rented apartment in Andheri with her sister Nupur and their pet dogs. She is leasing the 27th and 28th floors of a premium residential complex. Last year, she invested in a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug’s exclusive Sol de Alibaug development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha, paying around ₹2 crore for the land in July.

Upcoming Film Projects On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush, directed by Aanand L Rai. She is also set to appear in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.