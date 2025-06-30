Kriti Sanon excited to begin her 'birthday month', shares pictures from her June camera roll

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon recently dropped her June photo dump, and it's filled with memorable moments she spent with her family, friends, team and pets.

In one of the images, she could be seen making goofy expressions with her sister Nupur.

See how cutely she is hugging her dog

Here you can see the rest of the pictures from her June dump.

It is evident that Kriti had a fun-filled June, and now she can't wait to kickstart July.

July is special for the 'Do Patti' star as her birthday falls on the 27th of the month.

While she looked back at the memories of June, she expressed excitement about the new month.

"Surrounded with my happy people, Love and Self Love, June is almost khatam.. Birthday Month starting soon," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kriti will be seen in 'Tere Ishk Mein', which also features Dhanush in the lead role.

Recently, at IIFA 2025, Kriti expressed her happiness at being a part of the film.

She said, "It's a beautiful film--something I haven't done before. Love stories are my favourite genre, and Anand Sir does them so well and uniquely. Working with Dhanush for the first time is also very exciting."