Kriti Sanon grooves to Lollipop Lagelu at sister Nupur's sangeet, netizens react | Watch video

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon is all set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben. The couple hosted their sangeet night recently. Several videos from the star-studded event have surfaced online.

Kriti Sanon at sister Nupur Sanon's sangeet night In most of them, Kriti Sanon is seen dancing her heart out at her sister's pre-wedding festivity.

For the sangeet night, Kriti Sanon opted for a lehenga from Abhinav Mishra. Her lehenga set included a kurti-style blouse with a silhouette adorned with embroidery in vibrant blue and pink shades. Nupur grabbed the limelight in a colourful lehenga.

Advertisement

In a viral video from the event, the Sanon sisters are seen happily dancing to the song Sajnaji Vari Vari.

The groom-to-be, Stebin Ben, was seen watching them.

In another video, Kriti Sanon and her mother were seen sharing an emotional moment as they dedicated a special performance to the bride-to-be. The mother-daughter duo danced to the song Dil Tu Jaan Tu.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma at Nupur Sanon's sangeet In another fun round of performance, the Mimi actor was seen joining Varun Sharma and others for a performance on the Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu.

Reacting to the video, a user commented on Reddit, “Lollipop iss level ki shaadiyon me bhi hota hai (Do celebrities play songs like Lollipop at their weddings too?) We're not so different perhaps.”

Advertisement

“Kriti looks so happy,” added another.

A different user commented, “Chatpate gaane (fun songs) at shaadis is permanent. Love it.”

One more posted, “They seem to be having fun.”

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's haldi event Besides the sangeet night, a haldi ceremony was also held by the Sanon family. In pictures, Nupur Sanon was seen dressed in a yellow-and-white lehenga. Stebin Ben opted for a matching kurta. Kriti Sanon slipped into a yellow ensemble for the event with a contrasting scarf-like dupatta.

Several pictures of the family were shared by fan clubs.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding will take place in Udaipur on January 11. The celebration is spread across 3 days. While the Hindu wedding ceremony will reportedly take place on January 11, the couple is likely to host a Christian wedding ceremony on January 10.

Advertisement

“The venue and ceremonies are now locked. January 10 will see a Christian ceremony, followed by the Hindu wedding on January 11,” Hindustan Times quoted a source in their report.

“Kriti has completely immersed herself in the wedding planning and has stepped away from work commitments to be present for every detail,” the source added.

Nupur Sanon announced her engagement on social media, confirming her relationship with Stebin Ben after years of dating rumours. She posted pictures from an elaborate yacht proposal and wrote, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.”

In one of the pictures, the couple were joined by Kriti Sanon.

Who is Nupur Sanon Nupur Sanon starred in Akshay Kumar's hit music videos, Filhall (2019) and Filhaal 2: Mohabbat (2021). In 2023, she appeared in the TV show, Pop Kaun? and later in the Telugu movie, Tiger Nageswara Rao. She will make her Bollywood debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Noorani Chehra.