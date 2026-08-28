Kriti Sanon hits back trolls after row over Rakshabandhan ad: ‘Focusing on…’

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon received a major backlash on the internet over her appearance in a festive advertisement. The now-deleted ad had her celebrating Rakshabandhan with her on-screen brother and pet, which received mixed reactions from the netizens. Although the brand, Giva, has now taken down the ad, many continue to slam Sanon over her choice of clothes after she came out in support of it.

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Kriti Sanon's Rakshabandhan post after backlash On Friday, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and posted a photo, sharing a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebration. She shared a picture with her sister Nupur Sanon and took a slight dig at those who have been moral policing her choice of outfit.

In her photo, only the hands of the Sanon sisters were seen. The sisters held hands as both of them were wearing rakhis. The actress chose not to put up her full photo, seemingly to avoid controversy over her outfits once again.

In the caption, the Mimi actor made it clear that she wants to focus on all things positive on the occasion. She wrote, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session 🙈 We’re focusing on what really matters. ♥️👭 Happy Rakhi to all ♥️."

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Netizens react Her post is currently winning hearts on the internet.

Commenting on it, a fan wrote, “Thank you for speaking up and taking a stand when it mattered the most. Happy Rakhi!”

“Unshaken - Unbothered - Unstoppable,” added another.

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A different user argued, “Sorry, ma’am. I feel that you tried to change the controversy into a gender issue, when it was actually about sentiments, beliefs, and culture. I don’t think you tried to understand that perspective. Even now, it feels like you are trying to prove that you are right rather than trying to understand the cultural side of the situation. I understand that you were being professional, and I respect that. But I also believe we need to understand the difference between what is considered professional and what is connected to someone’s culture and beliefs.”

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi comes out in support of Kriti Sanon amid controversy over Rakhi ad

Rakshabandhan ad controversy explained Earlier, many on the internet, including MP Kangana Ranaut, slammed Kriti Sanon over her attire for the festive ad.

Reacting to it, Kriti Sanon had clarified, "Raksha Bandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other just as much as a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness, and long life. For us, this prayer and promise extend to our dogs too. After all, they are family!"

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"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, yet a woman's respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Also Read | Why has GIVA taken down the Kriti Sanon ad? All about the controversy explained

However, Giva, the jewellery brand, later removed the ad.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the brand said it has the "highest regard and deep respect" for Indian culture, traditions and festivals.

"We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals.As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets," it said.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.