Kriti Sanon rocks ₹98,000 ‘Panna Nazaakat Choga’ set at Tere Ishk Mein promotions

Kriti Sanon has long been renowned for her ability to blend timeless elegance and contemporary trends in her outfits. The actress once again showcased her fashion sense at the promotions for her latest movie, Tere Ishk Mein. She embodied sophistication by stepping out in a stunning ethnic ensemble of green and gold, dazzling her audience with a look that exuded elegance and luxury.

Kriti Sanon’s ‘Panna Nazaakat Choga’ set dazzles eyes Kriti Sanon chose an exquisite ethnic ensemble from OhFab. The ‘Panna Nazaakat Choga’ set, which is priced at ₹98,000, featured gorgeous bottoms with a rich golden base embellished with exquisite motifs and a delicate green kurta with elaborate embroidery along the borders.

The outfit’s gold accents gave luxury and depth, while the deep green hue of the kurta exuded freshness. The hand-stitched embellishments, which elevated the ensemble from traditional to modern royalty, grabbed the spotlight.

Kriti Sanon’s thoughtful accessories Aditi Jaiswal, Vani Gupta, and Sukriti Grover styled Kriti's ensemble, which was enhanced by thoughtfully selected accessories that exuded subtle luxury. The soft, neutral-toned clutch gave the ensemble a modern edge, while her selection of classic gold jhumkas offered a touch of the past. The tiny gold shoes provided balance to the ensemble, ensuring that every component worked together harmoniously.

Kriti went for a flawless base with a gentle peach blush, minimal eyeshadow, and a nude lip colour to keep the attention on her ensemble.

The Heropanti star’s choice of colour had an instant effect. The deep green colour represented vigour and freshness. Her outfit caught the light as she easily posed for the photographers. Kriti was a picture of grace and sophistication because of the delicate sheen and exquisite design.

About Tere Ishk Mein Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein is a musical romantic drama film starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Tere Ishk Mein was released on 28 November.

FAQs Who is the director of Tere Ishk Mein? Aanand L. Rai is the director of Tere Ishk Mein.

How old is Kriti Sanon? Kriti Sanon is 35 years old.