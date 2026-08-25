Kriti Sanon responds after Kangana Ranaut questions her Rakhi ad ‘bikini’ outfit: 'Stop telling women what to wear'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon addressed the criticism around her recent appearance in an ad for Rakshabandhan. Recently, actor-MP Kangana Ranaut attacked her online for wearing a ‘bikini’ in the festive advertisement. A section on the internet also called the outfit ‘inappropriate’.

Kriti Sanon reacts to criticism over Rakhi ad outfit Reacting to the collective criticism, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!"

She further slammed people for commenting on women's clothing in the name of tradition. “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear??Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline,” she added.

View full Image View full Image Kriti Sanon on Instagram.

Controversy around Kriti Sanon's rakshabandhan ad For the unversed, Kriti Sanon appeared in an ivory lehenga featuring a deep-neck blouse and a cape in the GIVA ad. The ad has gone viral on social media.

Many on the internet expressed their displeasure with the ad themed around the traditions of the upcoming festival.

Netizens say… Questioning Kriti Sanon's outfit for the occasion in the video clip, a user wrote in the comment section on X, “Where is Puja Ki thali? Why are you wearing bra in front of your brother? Is this a Raksha Bandhan? Where is Tilak?” Another one added, "That Kriti Sanon ad seems deliberate. The agency and brand were aware of what they were doing." Another user said about the actor's outfit, “No woman dresses like this on Raksha Bandhan. Shame on you @kritisanon.”

“This is an ad from a jewellery brand featuring a Bollywood actress for Raksha Bandhan. In this ad, she is wearing a skimpy outfit while celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Not just that, she also got a Rakhi for her dog, giving the dog more importance than her brother Spirit of Raksha Bandhan is being ruined and disrespected,” said another on X.

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Kangana Ranaut calls it bikini Commenting on it, Kangana Ranaut said that the ad looked ‘intentionally’ creepy. However, she didn't mention Kriti Sanon in the her strongly-worded post.