Kriti Sanon responds to ‘toxic’ tag around Tere Ishk Mein, defends Mukti’s flawed moral choices

Actor Kriti Sanon has addressed the debate surrounding her character Mukti in Tere Ishk Mein, following criticism from a section of viewers who have described the role and the film’s central relationship as “toxic”.

Kriti Sanon addresses the criticism around her Ter Ishk Mein character Speaking in a recent interview with Zoom, Sanon reflected on how contemporary audiences increasingly analyse characters through the lens of moral absolutes.

“Your moral compass is not towards one person, which is great because human beings make mistakes. If your heart is not wrong or you're not an evil person, and you made a mistake, there's always a reason why you did what you did. It is a perspective,” she added.

Sanon explained that Mukti is intentionally written as a deeply flawed individual, shaped by emotional vulnerability and impulsive decisions rather than malice.

According to the actor, the character’s complexity lies in her internal conflicts and the consequences of her choices, which mirror real-life emotional relationships that are rarely black and white.

More About the Film Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, Tere Ishk Mein stars Kriti Sanon opposite Dhanush and marks their second collaboration after Atrangi Re.

The film explores themes of obsession, unreciprocated love and emotional dependence, set against a backdrop of small-town India. Released earlier this year, it has sparked widespread conversation on social media for its intense portrayal of romance and moral ambiguity.

Critics have been divided in their response. While some praised the performances and music by A.R. Rahman, others questioned the film’s depiction of love and accountability. The term “toxic” has frequently appeared in online discussions, particularly in relation to Mukti’s behaviour and the power dynamics within the central relationship.

Sanon acknowledged the criticism but maintained that cinema should allow space for uncomfortable characters.

She noted that audiences often demand ideal behaviour from fictional characters, whereas storytelling thrives on imperfection and emotional contradictions.