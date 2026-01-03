Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon gets engaged to Stebin Ben: ‘The easiest YES’

Actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is engaged. Nupur shared the happy news on Instagram on Saturday, posting a series of romantic pictures from the proposal, where her longtime boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, went down on one knee to ask her to marry him.

The photos capture the intimate moment against a thoughtfully planned backdrop, complete with placards reading “Will you marry me?” In one image, Stebin is seen proposing, while another shows Nupur proudly flashing her large diamond engagement ring. A third picture features Kriti joining the couple for a warm group hug, making the moment a family affair.

Sharing the pictures, Nupur wrote, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.” The post quickly drew congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues, including Abhishek Bajaj, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Tacker and Sachet Tandon.

Check out the pictures here:

Internet congratulates the couple As soon as the pictures of their engagement went viral, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

“So the news was trueeee!! Congratulations cuties,” a user wrote.

“So happy for both of you guys,” another user wrote on Instagram.

“Best humans getting married best thing ever,” the third user wrote.

“Wowwwww congrats babe.. wish u a lifetime of happiness,” the fourth wrote.

“Congratulations Nupur ! So happy for you. All the best for your married life,” the fifth user wrote.

Wedding plans According to reports, the couple is planning an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. A source cited by HT City earlier said that Nupur and Stebin are keen to keep the celebrations low-key, with only close family members and friends in attendance, rather than a large industry gathering.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have been rumoured to be dating since 2023, after they were frequently spotted together on outings and at family events. Stebin has also made multiple appearances in Kriti Sanon’s social media posts over the past year, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Nupur Sanon’s work front Nupur began her journey in showbiz in 2019 with the music video Filhall, starring Akshay Kumar. She later made her acting debut with the 2023 web series Pop Kaun, which featured Kunal Kemmu. In the same year, she marked her film debut with the Telugu hit Tiger Nageswara Rao.