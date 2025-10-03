Kriti Sanon wraps Sicily schedule of ‘Cocktail 2’, shares fun BTS moments

Actress Kriti Sanon has wrapped up the scenic Sicily schedule of her upcoming film ‘Cocktail 2’ and marked the occasion with a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.

Advertisement

Sharing candid moments with the cast and crew, Kriti expressed her excitement about completing what she called “The Sicilian Chapter” of the film. “Ciao my Bellas. And just like that we’ve wrapped #TheSicilianChapter of #Cocktail2. Sunshine, rain and ending with a beautiful rainbow,” she wrote in her post.

The pictures featured director Homi Adajania, snapshots from the wrap party, and glimpses of Sicily’s breathtaking landscapes. Kriti was also seen enjoying dessert and posing with the team, giving fans a peek into the camaraderie on set.

Check out the post here:

Advertisement

Cocktail 2: The Anticipated Sequel The film is the sequel to the 2012 romantic drama *Cocktail*, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali, the original explored a love triangle between two best friends and a man caught between them, and remains one of the most-loved romantic dramas of its decade.

The sequel, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, has been scripted by Luv Ranjan and is expected to bring a fresh spin on friendship, romance and emotional dilemmas while carrying forward the film’s legacy.

A fresh ensemble cast This time, Cocktail 2 brings together a new star cast. The film will see Kriti Sanon share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. While it marks Rashmika’s first collaboration with both actors, Kriti and Shahid were last paired in the 2024 romantic drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which makes their reunion a major highlight for fans.

Advertisement

Although details about the storyline and release date are still under wraps, the film is already one of the most-awaited sequels in Bollywood.