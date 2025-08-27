Kriti Sanon's Raanjhan song plagiarised? International composer claims he ‘produced No 1 song in India’

International music producer KMKZ has accused music label T-Series of plagiarising their recent song Raanjhan, which featured actors Kriti Sanon and Shahir Sheikh. In a recent Instagram post, the producer said that he contacted T-Series, but they did not respond to the emails.

Raanjhan was a part of Netflix's 2024 movie Do Patti and was composed by Sachet-Parampara.

In the viral video post, KMKZ sarcastically said that he produced the number one song in India and “didn't even know about it.”

“Here's what happened. So, I'm a music producer. I sell beats online and I go by KMKZ,” he said.

Also Read | How netizens found CEO's LinkedIn post criticising ChatGPT use was plagiarised

“I posted this beat about 2 years ago. And then fast forward to just recently, someone sent me this message saying that they found a song, and they recognised the piano as one of my beats, and they didn't see me credited. So, they wanted me to know about it,” he added.

The artist also said that the song has 290 million streams on Spotify. When he saw that T-Series had taken the credits, he sent them emails but did not get a response. He also said that he did not get replies even from the artists.

“So, I don't really know what to do now because they pretty much just ripped the beat off of YouTube and didn't contact me or pay me or credit me or anything. And now they have a number one song on Indian Billboard,” he said.

“There's so many stories of producers getting ripped off nowadays but man 300m streams and number 1 on billboard is crazy. I DEMAND A PLAQUE,” the producer wrote in the caption of the video.

Also Read | AI’s new song has a familiar ring for legal eagles

Watch the viral video here:

Do Patti, which also featured Kajol, had received mixed reviews from critics but the song had garnered widespread praise across social media and music platforms. It has over 450 million views on YouTube.

Kriti Sanon confirmed for Cocktail 2 Kriti Sanon has recently signed the sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail.

On Thursday, Director Homi Adajania took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kriti. However, he placed a sticker of "work in progress" on Kriti's face. He also tagged Kriti, suggesting that the prep has begun and that the film will be shot in international locations, including Italy.

Reports suggest that the movie will also feature Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. However, no such official announcement has been made yet.