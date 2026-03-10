Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in Mumbai; after-party invite goes viral

Wedding celebrations are underway for actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur, who are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai this week. The couple will reportedly exchange vows during a two-day celebration on March 11 and 12, 2026, opting for a more intimate and meaningful ceremony rather than a large destination wedding.

Ahead of the festivities, an after-party invitation video from the couple’s wedding celebrations has surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the tone of the celebrations — relaxed, warm and deliberately low-key.

According to reports, the invite suggests the newlyweds want their guests to enjoy the evening at a leisurely pace. The message reads, “The Party, After. We’d love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows.”

The after-party is expected to begin at 7:30 pm on Thursday, March 12, with reports indicating that the venue is located in South Mumbai, the Times of India reports.

A wedding focused on meaning, not scale Unlike many celebrity weddings that lean toward extravagant destination venues, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur have reportedly chosen a minimal and modern celebration in Mumbai. According to media reports, the couple preferred keeping the event intimate and personal.

Sources cited in reports said that for the duo, “it was never about the scale but about meaning.” Instead of a grand spectacle, the focus has been on creating a celebration that reflects their personalities and journey together.

The couple has reportedly been closely involved in planning several aspects of the wedding, from décor choices to styling details, ensuring the event feels authentic and personal.

What the couple is up to professionally

On the work front, Kritika Kamra recently wrapped shooting for an independent series titled Matka King, where she stars alongside Vijay Varma, Sai Tamhankar and Sammy Jonas Heaney. The project has already generated buzz among fans and is expected to release soon.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Kapur, who is widely known for his work as a television host and presenter, has been busy with multiple hosting commitments. Reports suggest he will resume professional engagements later in March after the wedding celebrations.

As friends, family and colleagues gather in Mumbai for the festivities, the couple’s decision to keep things simple appears to reflect a growing trend among celebrities — choosing intimate weddings that prioritise meaningful moments over grand spectacle.

