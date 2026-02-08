Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur wedding on cards in March 2026: Report

Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are set to take their relationship to the next chapter, with wedding plans quietly coming together for 2026. The development comes just months after the couple confirmed their relationship on social media, catching fans pleasantly off guard.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wedding is expected to be held in Mumbai, where both actors’ families and close friends are based. While the finer details are still being worked out, a source told the publication that the couple plans to host a reception for friends from the film and television industry in the city.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kritika Kamra introduces boyfriend Gaurav Kapur in ‘adorable' Instagram post

For fans who have followed Kritika’s career from television to streaming platforms, and Gaurav’s journey as a familiar face in sports and entertainment hosting, the news has added a personal milestone to their public lives — one that many say feels refreshingly low-key.

Going Instagram official Kritika and Gaurav made their relationship public in December, 2025, when Kritika shared a set of photos from what appeared to be a breakfast date. With just the words “Breakfast with” as the caption, the post was enough to spark widespread curiosity and warm reactions online.

Check out the post here:

Industry friends including Pooja Gor, Anup Soni, Angad Bedi, Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami were quick to drop congratulatory messages in the comments, signalling that the relationship was already well-known within their circle.

Advertisement

Ringing in the new year together The couple later welcomed the New Year with a short getaway to Jaisalmer, sharing glimpses from the trip on social media. Kritika captioned one of the posts, “Fell into ‘26 nicely,” a line that fans are now revisiting in light of the wedding news.

Neither Kritika Kamra nor Gaurav Kapur has made an official statement yet, but fans are keeping a close watch on their social media, eagerly waiting for any confirmation about the couple’s reported wedding plans.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kritika was last seen in Anusha Rizvi’s The Great Shamsuddin Family, sharing the screen with Farida Jalal, Dolly Ahluwalia, Sheeba Chaddha, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Juhi Babbar. The project marked Rizvi’s return to filmmaking and was appreciated by Indian audiences for its sensitive, humorous and deeply human portrayal of a modern Indian Muslim family.