Kritika Kamra introduces boyfriend Gaurav Kapur, confirms dating in ‘adorable’ Instagram post; social media reacts

Actress Kritika Kamra has made her relationship with Gaurav Kapur. On Instagram, she shared warm and candid photos from a quiet breakfast date. After months of speculation, the post confirms their relationship.

The couple had breakfast at Bubby's, as confirmed by their coffee mugs. It is a renowned restaurant in New York. Her caption just says “Breakfast with”. It gently points to Gaurav Kapur’s hit show Breakfast with Champions.

The YouTube web series is known for honest conversations with major sporting figures. Kapur spoke with prominent cricketing figures, including Shoaib Akhtar, Zaheer Khan and Dwayne Bravo.

Breakfast with Champions made him a household name. The show also featured Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, Neeraj Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan and Mithali Raj.

The most recent episode, aired on 23 October, featured Tilak Varma. The show is available for free on YouTube. Fans can watch it on Oaktree Sports’ YouTube channel.

Gaurav Kapur is known for his friendly hosting style and sharp sense of humour. He began as a VJ and actor.

Also Read | Sydney Sweeney sparks dating rumours with Scooter Braun

He acted in Bollywood films like Darna Mana Hai, Ram Gopal Verma ki Aag and A Wednesday!. His last film appearance was for Kai Po Che!, where he played a cricket commentator. Then, he became a familiar face in cricket presentations.

The 44-year-old was previously married to actress Kirat Bhattal. They got divorced in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kritika Kamra continues to build an impressive career in films and on OTT platforms. The 37-year-old actress transitioned from television to OTT and impressed viewers with shows like Tandav, Gyaarah Gyaarah and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur on ‘nazar’ due to oversharing amid dating rumours with Dhanush

Her latest OTT release is The Great Shamsuddin Family. The comedy drama, directed by Anusha Rizvi, is set over one chaotic day in Delhi. Kritika Kamra plays writer Bani Ahmed, who races to finish a key job application.

The cast includes Farida Jalal, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sheeba Chaddha. The OTT show will start streaming on JioHotstar on 12 December.

Social media reaction Juhi Babbar was one of the first people to react to the Instagram post. Actress Pooja Gor wrote, “Finally!!”

Her The Great Shamsuddin Family co-star, Shreya Dhanwanthary, noticed the Bubby's reference. Actor Anup Soni reacted as well.

Actor Angad Bedi commented, “Phataa poster nikla hero!” His father, late Bishan Singh Bedi, was one of the first people Gaurav interviewed for his show.

“This is NOT the update I was expecting today,” wrote one user.

“So ADORABLE!” wrote another.

One user remarked, “Cheers to our couple.”