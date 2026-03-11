Kritika Kamra marries Gaurav Kapur at their Bandra home, first pics out

Actor Kritika Kamra and television host-actor Gaurav Kapur have officially begun a new chapter together. The couple recently tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony at their home in Bandra, choosing a warm and intimate celebration with close family members and friends.

The wedding took place through a registrar ceremony, attended by a small group of loved ones. Instead of hosting a large, extravagant event, the couple opted for a meaningful and understated celebration that reflected their personal style.

A Sunset-Inspired Celebration The wedding festivities were designed around a sunset-inspired theme, featuring soft golden hues and warm tones. The ceremony and celebrations were hosted across the couple’s Bandra residence and terrace, where guests gathered for a relaxed sundowner celebration with views of the Mumbai skyline, News18 reported.

For the special day, Kritika chose a red Chanderi saree that carried deep personal meaning. The saree was specially woven for her and gifted by her mother through her brand Cinnabar. The brand works towards preserving the traditional dyeing techniques of Chanderi silk while supporting women artisans associated with the craft.

Gaurav Kapur complemented the elegant theme of the evening in a classic ivory-and-gold traditional ensemble, designed by noted fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore.

Elegant Décor And Memorable Moments The wedding décor was designed by Devika Narain, who is known for creating refined and artistic event experiences. The celebration blended simplicity with elegance, focusing on natural lighting and warm tones that matched the sunset theme.

Photographs from the ceremony were captured by renowned wedding photographer Joseph Radhik, offering glimpses of the couple’s intimate celebration and their first moments as newlyweds.

Friends from both the entertainment industry and the sports fraternity joined the couple’s families for the celebration, making the gathering both joyful and personal.

Couple Shares Heartfelt Note Speaking about their wedding, Kritika and Gaurav shared an emotional message about the importance of celebrating meaningful moments with loved ones.

“We’ve always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we’re so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai."

The evening concluded with a sundowner-style gathering, where guests enjoyed music, warm golden lighting and scenic views of the city.