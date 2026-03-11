Kritika Kamra marries Gaurav Kapur at their Bandra home, first pics out

Actor Kritika Kamra and television host-actor Gaurav Kapur have officially begun a new chapter together. The couple recently tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony at their home in Bandra, choosing a warm and intimate celebration with close family members and friends.

Advertisement

The wedding took place through a registrar ceremony, attended by a small group of loved ones. Instead of hosting a large, extravagant event, the couple opted for a meaningful and understated celebration that reflected their personal style.

A Sunset-Inspired Celebration The wedding festivities were designed around a sunset-inspired theme, featuring soft golden hues and warm tones. The ceremony and celebrations were hosted across the couple’s Bandra residence and terrace, where guests gathered for a relaxed sundowner celebration with views of the Mumbai skyline, News18 reported.

For the special day, Kritika chose a red Chanderi saree that carried deep personal meaning. The saree was specially woven for her and gifted by her mother through her brand Cinnabar. The brand works towards preserving the traditional dyeing techniques of Chanderi silk while supporting women artisans associated with the craft.

Advertisement

Gaurav Kapur complemented the elegant theme of the evening in a classic ivory-and-gold traditional ensemble, designed by noted fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore.

Elegant Décor And Memorable Moments The wedding décor was designed by Devika Narain, who is known for creating refined and artistic event experiences. The celebration blended simplicity with elegance, focusing on natural lighting and warm tones that matched the sunset theme.

Photographs from the ceremony were captured by renowned wedding photographer Joseph Radhik, offering glimpses of the couple’s intimate celebration and their first moments as newlyweds.

Friends from both the entertainment industry and the sports fraternity joined the couple’s families for the celebration, making the gathering both joyful and personal.

Advertisement

Couple Shares Heartfelt Note Speaking about their wedding, Kritika and Gaurav shared an emotional message about the importance of celebrating meaningful moments with loved ones.

“We’ve always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we’re so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai."

Also Read | Kritika Kamra introduces boyfriend Gaurav Kapur in ‘adorable’ Instagram post

The evening concluded with a sundowner-style gathering, where guests enjoyed music, warm golden lighting and scenic views of the city.

While the ceremony itself was intentionally intimate, the couple is expected to host a larger celebration on March 12, where more friends and well-wishers will join them to celebrate their union.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.