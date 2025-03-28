Krrish 4: Hrithiks directorial debut announcement leaves his girlfriend Saba, sister Sunaina excited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who began his career as an Assistant director on the sets of his father Rakesh Roshan's films in 90s, is all set to go behind the camera once again, and that too for 'Krrish 4'.

With 'Krrish 4', Hrithik will mark his directorial debut.

On Friday morning, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan revealed this exciting update.

Sharing a picture with Hritik, whom he fondly calls 'Duggu', Rakesh Roshan on Instagram wrote, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings."

The update has left fans and his loved ones extremely excited.

Hrithik's girlfriend and actor Saba Azad reposted Rakesh Roshan's Instagram note and captioned it "yes," followed by a couple of red heart emojis.

Hrithik's sister Sunaina, too, expressed her joy with a heartfelt post for Hrihtik.

"Krrish has been Papa and Duggu's dream project since its inception, and watching them take this vision forward fills me with immense pride. Words can't describe how excited I am to see Duggu step into the director's role for #Krrish4. Just another amazing milestone for you and I couldn't be prouder," she posted.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has joined the production of Krrish 4 in association with Rakesh Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan expressed his delight at having Aditya Chopra as the producer, saying, "It brings me so much joy to see someone like Adi as the producer of Krrish 4. It was he who convinced Hrithik to sit in the director's chair," in a press note.

He added, "Hrithik and Adi coming together as a producer-director pair with me behind them is a rare and deliciously creative combination! I'm sure they will turn Krrish 4 into a theatrical experience that has never been made in India."The project is set to commence filming early next year, with further details yet to be disclosed.

Earlier in an interview with ANI, Rakesh Roshan talked about 'Krrish 4' and said, "It is almost ready, and I will be announcing it very soon."

The Krrish franchise, launched in 2003 by Rakesh Roshan, has become iconic in Indian cinema.

It started with Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), which introduced Rohit Mehra and his alien friend.The success continued with Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). (ANI)