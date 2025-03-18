Krrish 4 release date: Rakesh Roshan confirms Hrithik Roshan’s superhero movie, ‘I’ll be announcing…’

Here is the official confirmation. Rakesh Roshan has confirmed Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan’s superhero movie.

During his interaction in the Smita Prakash podcast with ANI, the veteran actor-filmmaker was asked about Krrish 4. Rakesh Roshan has directed all Krrish franchise movies so far: Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013).

“Is there another Krrish coming,” he was asked. Rakesh Roshan replied in the podcast teaser, “Yes, it’s almost ready now. I’ll be announcing very soon.”

While there are ongoing speculations about the Krrish 4 release date, Rakesh Roshan may not be directing it.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said he had decided to hand over the Krrish franchise to a new director. He said it’d be better to do so while he was still mentally active. That will allow him to supervise and ensure the film’s direction stays true to its roots.

Earlier reports claimed Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 had been delayed again due to its massive ₹700-crore budget. Studios have reportedly become cautious about investing. The film was expected to begin production this year but now may not start before 2026.

Originally, director Siddharth Anand and his company Marflix were tasked with securing a studio. But, after failing to do so, they exited the project along with director Karan Malhotra.

Reports also claimed that Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan would approach studios directly. The film will be produced under FilmKraft, Rakesh Roshan’s home banner, with a new team and revised strategy.

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movies Hrithik Roshan is presently shooting for War 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster directed by Anand. The sequel is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and is expected to be released around Independence Day 2025.