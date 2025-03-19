On June 21, 2000, Rakesh Roshan was shot by two assailants near his Mumbai office. Injured but alert, he drove to the police before collapsing. The veteran filmmaker, who is in the news again for Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4, recently shared a traumatic experience from his past.

Roshan survived the gun attack shortly after the release of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), his son’s debut movie. He has now described the incident as a “bad dream” that left his family deeply shaken.

Speaking to ANI, Roshan recalled being assigned two armed security guards to protect him after the incident. However, instead of feeling safe, he became increasingly anxious.

"No matter how many security personnel are around you, you are still an open target. If someone wants to harm you, these securities can’t help you," he told on ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina shares struggle with alcohol addiction

Moreover, he feared that the very people meant to protect him might accidentally harm him.

“They sat behind me in the car with guns. They could have killed me in case something happened,” he said.

The guards even followed him during walks on the beach, adding to his stress. Eventually, he asked for the security detail removed, choosing peace of mind over protection.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan leases out premium commercial property in Mumbai’s Goregoan

Obsession with K During the interview, he discussed his obsession with the letter “K”. One of his fans suggested him to start the movie names with the letter. He initially ignored the suggestion.