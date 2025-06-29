Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 10: Weekend takes Dhanush, Rashmika & Nagarjuna's movie near ₹80 crore, mints...

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 10: Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is now nearing the ₹80 crore mark at the Indian box office on Sunday, Day 10, thanks to the weekend.

Kuberaa hit the big screens on Friday, June 20, in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie, hit by weekday snags, earned ₹69 crore in its first week in theatres. Of this, Kuberaa collected ₹48.6 during the first weekend.

During the first week in theatres, Kuberaa's Telugu variant earned ₹48.7 crore and ₹18.38 crore in Tamil. In Kannada, the movie minted ₹20,00,000, and ₹1.72 crore in Hindi. The movie's Malayalam version failed to earn anything at the box office.

In the Hindi-speaking belt, the movie faces key competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which was also released on the same day and has earned ₹116.74 crore in 10 days.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 10 According to Sacnilk, Kuberaa was catapulted to near ₹80 crore by the improved earnings on Saturday, Day 9, when the movie witnessed a 68 per cent jump.

Early estimates on Sunday, June 29, also paint a positive picture for Kuberaa as the movie minted ₹2.58 crore.

With this, the movie's total earnings now stand at ₹78.28 crore. It will likely cross the ₹80 crore mark by the end of Sunday.

However, these are just early estimates from Kuberaa's Thursday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Kuberaa: Occupancy Kuberaa saw an overall 41.28% occupancy on June 29.

For the Tamil version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 25.39%

Afternoon Shows: 57.16%

The numbers for the evening and night show are yet to be released.

Chennai, Vizag, and Hyderabad recorded the highest footfall for the day.

In Tamil, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 28.89%.

Kuberaa Worldwide Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, Kuberaa collected ₹117 crore worldwide until Saturday, including ₹88.85 crore (India gross) and ₹28.15 crore from overseas.

About Kuberaa Kuberaa follows the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation. The film touches upon themes of greed, ambition, moral conflicts, and more faced by the cast, ultimately leading to redemption.