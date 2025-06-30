Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 11: Monday blues hit Dhanush-Rashmika's movie, mints THIS amount

Dhanush-Rashmika's movie earned 48.6 crore during the first weekend and 11.45 crore from the second weekend.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published30 Jun 2025, 05:24 PM IST
Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 11: Dhanush in a scene from Kuberaa.
Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 11: Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, crossed the 80 crore mark at the Indian box office on Sunday, Day 10, thanks to the weekend rush. However, Monday blues hit the movie, causing a significant fall in its earnings.

Kuberaa hit the big screens on Friday, June 20, in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned 48.6 crore during the first weekend and 11.45 crore from the second weekend.

In the Hindi-speaking belt, the movie faces key competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which was also released on the same day and has earned 122.88 crore in 11 days.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, Kuberaa was catapulted to 80 crore by its weekend.

However, early estimates for Monday show a concerning downward trend for Kuberaa. The movie has earned only 34,00,000 so far on June 30.

With this, the movie's total earnings now stand at 80.79 crore.

However, these are just early estimates from Kuberaa's Monday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Kuberaa: Occupancy

Kuberaa saw an overall 14.10 % occupancy on June 30.

For the Tamil version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 11.62%

Afternoon Shows: 16.57%

The numbers for the evening and night show are yet to be released.

Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Vizag, and Kakinada recorded the highest footfall for the day.

In Tamil, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 13.23%.

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa follows the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation. The film touches upon themes of greed, ambition, moral conflicts, and more faced by the cast, ultimately leading to redemption.

The screenplay of the film is co-written by Chaithanya Pingali.

