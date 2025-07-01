Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 12: Dhanush, Rashmika & Nagarjuna's movie sees significant fall in earnings, mints...

Despite an outstanding opening weekend of 48.6 crore, Kuberaa has only earned 82.23 crore in 12 days.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated1 Jul 2025, 08:28 PM IST
Kuberaa has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.
Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 12: After a successful weekend, Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, saw a significant dip of 73.68% in its earnings on Monday, June 30. A similar downward trend was observed for Tuesday, July 1.

Kuberaa hit the big screens on Friday, June 20, in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

In the Hindi-speaking belt, the movie faces key competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which was also released on the same day and has earned 128.63 crore in 12 days.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 12

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kuberaa earned 53,00,000 on Tuesday, Day 12.

The movie's earnings dipped significantly since its first Monday; however, the numbers have tumbled further this week.

There is a 444% difference in what Kuberaa earned on its first Monday ( 6.8 crore), June 23, compared to its second Monday, June 30 ( 1.25 crore).

Despite an outstanding opening weekend of 48.6 crore, the movie has only earned 82.23 crore in 12 days.

However, these are just early estimates from Kuberaa's Monday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Kuberaa: Occupancy

Kuberaa saw an overall 13.51% occupancy on July 1.

For the Tamil version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 11.62%

Afternoon Shows: 15.40%

The numbers for the evening and night show are yet to be released.

Kakinada, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, and Vizag recorded the highest footfall for the day.

In Tamil, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 12.42%.

Kuberaa Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Kuberaa collected 125.5 crore worldwide until Monday, including 95.85 crore (India gross) and 29.65 crore from overseas.

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa follows the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation. The film touches upon themes of greed, ambition, moral conflicts, and more faced by the cast, ultimately leading to redemption.

The screenplay of the film is co-written by Chaithanya Pingali.

