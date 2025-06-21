Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's film sees slight jump in earnings, mints THIS amount on Saturday

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer, Kuberaa, hit the silver screen on Friday this week and scored a double digit figure at the box office right on the opening day.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kuberaa made a business of ₹10.92 crore on Saturday, June 21.

The film saw a 60.36% Telugu occupancy on Saturday, while overall 31.25% Tamil occupancy. Kuberaa had an overall 7.85% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday.

District-wise, Kuberaa's maximum occupancy was reported in Chennai (48%), followed by Dindigul (43%), Mumbai (41.67%), Trichy (40.33%) and Vellore (34%) for the Tamil version.

For the Telugu version, the maximum occupancy was reported in NCR (78.50%), followed by Mahbubnagar (77%), Mumbai (76.33%), Chennai (74%), and Hyderabad (71.67%).

Kuberaa Worldwide Collection Day 2 As per Sacnilk, Kuberaa collected an overall ₹27.5 crore worldwide till Friday, which includes ₹14.75 crore (India net) and ₹10.15 crore from overseas. The film earned ₹10 crore in Telugu, ₹4.5 in Tamil, ₹2 lakh in Kannada, and ₹23 lakh in Hindi.

Kuberaa cast: This film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations. Kuberaa stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in key roles.

Celebs review Kuberaa "Wishing the entire team all the very best for the release tomorrow Everything that has come out so far is very intriguing and promising. I have a SUPERHIT film feeling," filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga predicted the film's fate at the box office.

Mahesh Babu shared best wishes for Kuberaa in advance on social media. He shared, “#Kuberaa looks promising with everything that has come out so far….. Wishing the entire team all the very best for the release tomorrow.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sai Pallavi lauded the entire film team with special mentions in her post. She wrote, “#Kuberaa is going to be special for many reasons! @dhanushkraja sir’s masterclass in acting & art of picking challenging characters that only he can pull off so effortlessly. @iamnagarjuna sir, It’s going to be a treat to watch you in a killer character under Sekhar garu’s direction. Dear @iamRashmika, we all know how powerful & one of a kind Sekhar Garu writes his women. This is going to be a memorable character and a grand success in your streak of blockbusters. Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Garu, this will be another feather in your hat for sure.”

She further called director Sekhar Kammula an influence for the generation and added, “My dear @sekharkammula Garu, A pure heart & to have a craft like yours is a deadly combination. You influence a whole generation of ppl & im one of them. I wish to see my Guru happy, healthy & create more such stories. I pray for everyone’s happiness today (sic).”