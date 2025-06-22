Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Movie starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna surpasses ₹30 crore mark

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa depicts an intense storyline and is packed with powerhouse performances.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated22 Jun 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Kuberaa has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.
Kuberaa has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2: In merely two days of its release, Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni, has surpassed the 30-crore mark at the Indian Box Office on Saturday.

The movie, which hit the big screens on Friday, June 20, has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

Kuberaa faces key competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which was also released on June 20. Sitaare Zameen Par has earned 32.40 crore in two days. 

Also Read | Kuberaa audience review: Netizens hail Dhanush's film, 'can't believe this…'

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacknilk, Kuberaa has hit a dream run as it minted 30.75 crore in two days of its release.

The movie, which opened with 14.75 crore in its kitty, minted 17.61 crore on Saturday. Of its Day 2 earnings, Kuberaa earned 12.77 crore in Telugu and 4.5 crore in Tamil. The movie minted 34,00,000 in Hindi.

Kuberaa is expected to maintain its golden run at the box office on Sunday and complete its opening weekend with a collection nearing 50 crore.

Also Read | Kuberaa OTT release: Dhanush starrer will debut on THIS streaming giant

Kuberaa: Occupancy

Kuberaa saw an overall 66.19% Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with regions like Delhi NCR, Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad, and Chennai reporting the highest occupancy.

In Tamil, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 35.89%. Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Trichy lead Tamil occupancy.

Kuberaa's Hindi occupancy stood at 10.87%, with Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Jaipur reporting the highest occupancy.

Kuberaa Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Kuberaa collected 27.5 crore worldwide until Saturday, including 32.36 crore (India net) and 10.15 crore from overseas. The movie's gross India earnings stood at 17.35 crore.

However, in an X post, the makers of Kuberaa claimed that the movie did a business of 30 crore gross worldwide on Day 1.

30 Cr+ Day 1 worldwide gross (estimated). This is just the beginning of a rage that’s set to ignite the box office in the days to come,” the post read.

Also Read | Kuberaa pre-release event postponed after Ahmedabad plane crash

About Kuberaa

Directed by Sekhar Kammula of 'Fidaa' fame, Kuberaa features a runtime of 182 minutes. This social-themed movie depicts an intense storyline and is packed with powerhouse performances.

Kuberaa stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in key roles.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentKuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Movie starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna surpasses ₹30 crore mark
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.