Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Movie starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna surpasses ₹30 crore mark

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2: In merely two days of its release, Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni, has surpassed the ₹30-crore mark at the Indian Box Office on Saturday.

Advertisement

The movie, which hit the big screens on Friday, June 20, has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

Kuberaa faces key competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which was also released on June 20. Sitaare Zameen Par has earned ₹32.40 crore in two days.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacknilk, Kuberaa has hit a dream run as it minted ₹30.75 crore in two days of its release.

The movie, which opened with ₹14.75 crore in its kitty, minted ₹17.61 crore on Saturday. Of its Day 2 earnings, Kuberaa earned ₹12.77 crore in Telugu and ₹4.5 crore in Tamil. The movie minted ₹34,00,000 in Hindi.

Advertisement

Kuberaa is expected to maintain its golden run at the box office on Sunday and complete its opening weekend with a collection nearing ₹50 crore.

Also Read | Kuberaa OTT release: Dhanush starrer will debut on THIS streaming giant

Kuberaa: Occupancy Kuberaa saw an overall 66.19% Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with regions like Delhi NCR, Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad, and Chennai reporting the highest occupancy.

In Tamil, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 35.89%. Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Trichy lead Tamil occupancy.

Kuberaa's Hindi occupancy stood at 10.87%, with Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Jaipur reporting the highest occupancy.

Kuberaa Worldwide Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, Kuberaa collected ₹27.5 crore worldwide until Saturday, including ₹32.36 crore (India net) and ₹10.15 crore from overseas. The movie's gross India earnings stood at ₹17.35 crore.

Advertisement

However, in an X post, the makers of Kuberaa claimed that the movie did a business of ₹30 crore gross worldwide on Day 1.

“ ₹30 Cr+ Day 1 worldwide gross (estimated). This is just the beginning of a rage that’s set to ignite the box office in the days to come,” the post read.

Also Read | Kuberaa pre-release event postponed after Ahmedabad plane crash

About Kuberaa Directed by Sekhar Kammula of 'Fidaa' fame, Kuberaa features a runtime of 182 minutes. This social-themed movie depicts an intense storyline and is packed with powerhouse performances.