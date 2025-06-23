Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna starrer nears ₹50 crore mark, mints THIS amount so far

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 3: The film Kuberaa has collected 48.5 crore after three days, with its highest collection of 17.25 crore on Day 3. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it faces competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, which has grossed nearly 59.5 crore.

Published23 Jun 2025, 07:55 AM IST
Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 3: Kuberaa earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48.5 crore in the first three days.
Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 3: Kuberaa earns ₹48.5 crore in the first three days.(Twitter)

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 3: The Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Kuberaa, has performed well after its first two days of release at the box office. Following its performance on Friday and Saturday, the film is now approaching the 50-crore mark.

Kuberaa, released in theatres on Friday, June 20, is available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 3

Kuberaa has minted 48.5 crore after the first three days of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Sunday, Day 3, the film earned 17.25 crore, the highest one-day collection so far, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The Dhanush starrer film opened to 14.75 crore and minted 16.5 crore on Saturday.

 

Kuberaa is expected to maintain its golden run at the box office in the upcoming days and expected to cross 50 crore-mark soon.

However, the movie faces tough competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, released on the same day. His film has earned nearly 59.5 crore in three days, according to Sacnilk data.

About Kuberaa

The film is directed by ‘Fidaa’ fame Sekhar Kammula of ‘Fidaa’, Kuberaa has a runtime of 182 minutes. Actors such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil are portraying key roles in the film. This socially driven film features a gripping narrative and is filled with stellar performances.

IMDb describes Kuberaa plot as a film that “revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences; a beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.”

 

Kuberaa OTT release

Kuberaa is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT giant has bought the digital streaming rights of the film for 50 crore, OTT play reported. However, there is no confirmation on the dates when Kuberaa will be available on OTT platform.

