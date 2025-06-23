Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna starrer nears ₹50 crore mark, mints THIS amount so far

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 3: The Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Kuberaa, has performed well after its first two days of release at the box office. Following its performance on Friday and Saturday, the film is now approaching the ₹50-crore mark.

Kuberaa, released in theatres on Friday, June 20, is available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 3 Kuberaa has minted ₹48.5 crore after the first three days of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Sunday, Day 3, the film earned ₹17.25 crore, the highest one-day collection so far, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The Dhanush starrer film opened to ₹14.75 crore and minted ₹16.5 crore on Saturday.

Kuberaa is expected to maintain its golden run at the box office in the upcoming days and expected to cross ₹50 crore-mark soon.

However, the movie faces tough competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, released on the same day. His film has earned nearly ₹59.5 crore in three days, according to Sacnilk data.

About Kuberaa The film is directed by ‘Fidaa’ fame Sekhar Kammula of ‘Fidaa’, Kuberaa has a runtime of 182 minutes. Actors such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil are portraying key roles in the film. This socially driven film features a gripping narrative and is filled with stellar performances.

IMDb describes Kuberaa plot as a film that “revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences; a beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.”

Kuberaa OTT release Kuberaa is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT giant has bought the digital streaming rights of the film for ₹50 crore, OTT play reported. However, there is no confirmation on the dates when Kuberaa will be available on OTT platform.