Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush-starrer takes first fall after glorious reviews, mints over ₹55 crore

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Actor Dhanush's film Kuberaa has witnessed its first dip in earnings after the opening weekend. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film received glorious reviews after its release on 20 June. It stars Dhanush in the role of a beggar.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 4 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Kuberaa minted ₹6.50 crore on day 4. This marks an approximate 62.52% drop in the film's earnings from Sunday to Monday.

With the latest business, the total business made by Kuberaa is ₹55.10 crore so far.

Kuberaa was shot in Telugu and Tamil languages. It stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

On Monday, the film had an overall 34.56% occupancy among Telugu audiences. It was as follows:

Morning Shows: 19.90%

Afternoon Shows: 33.48%

Evening Shows: 39.28%

Night Shows: 45.58%

Regions including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada topped the list with the highest number of shows and occupancy.

The Tamil version saw an overall 16.60% occupancy on Monday. Its occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 13.32%

Afternoon Shows: 16.46%

Evening Shows: 17.93%

Night Shows: 18.67%

With the highest number of screenings in Tamil, Kuberaa is doing well in main regions including Chennai and Bengaluru.

The film was also released in Hindi. Among the Hindi audience, Dhanush's film saw 10.74% Occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 3.86%

Afternoon Shows: 10.69%

Evening Shows: 10.28%

Night Shows: 18.13%

While Ahmedabad had the highest number of Hindi shows for Kuberaa, the highest football was recorded in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune and Bengaluru.

Kuberaa: Plot, crew, producers Kuberaa follows the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation, touching upon themes of greed, ambition, moral conflicts and more faced by the cast which ultimately leads to redemption.

It is clashing with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par in the Hindi belt majorly.

The screenplay of the film is co-written by Chaithanya Pingali.

The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. While Niketh Bommireddy helm the cinematography, editing is done by Karthika Srinivas. The production design by Thota Tharani.