Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna's film sees slight dip, crosses ₹65 crore

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna's recent release Kuberaa has registered another slight dip in earnings. The film was released on 20 June. The Sekhar Kammula film just crossed the ₹65 crore mark at the box office now.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kuberaa minted ₹4 crore on day 6. The film saw a dip of approximately 31.62% in earnings from Tuesday to Wednesday. On the previous day, the film collected ₹5.85 crore.

With the latest earnings, the total business made by the film is ₹65.25 crore.

Kuberaa saw an overall 22.52% occupancy among the Telugu audience on Wednesday. For the version, the occupancy was:

Morning Shows: 15.09%

Afternoon Shows: 23.00%

Evening Shows: 24.30%

Night Shows: 27.67%

For the Tamil version, Kuberaa had an overall 13.65% occupancy on day 6. For the version, the occupancy was:

Morning Shows: 12.51%

Afternoon Shows: 13.90%

Evening Shows: 13.33%

Night Shows: 14.87%

Kuberaa was also released in Hindi. The version had an overall 8.82% occupancy on Wednesday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 4.27%

Afternoon Shows: 8.26%

Evening Shows: 8.77%

Night Shows: 13.96%

Kuberaa crosses ₹ 100 crore worldwide On Wednesday, the makers shared that Kuberaa has entered the ₹100 crore club within 5 days of its release.

The film team shared the box office update on their official social media account. Sharing a new film poster, the makers wrote, “Wealth. Wisdom. And now... ₹100+CR worth of WAVE. Kuberaa rules with a grand century at the box office.”

Kuberaa Kuberaa stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film's cinematography is helmed by Niketh Bommireddy, while editing is done by Karthika Srinivas. The production design is handled by Thota Tharani.

Kuberaa was released worldwide on 20 June 2025.

Kuberaa follows the story of Deva (Dhanush), a beggar whose life takes a dramatic turn after an unexpected encounter with former CBI officer Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna). Along the way, he crosses paths with Sameera (Rashmika Mandanna), a woman stranded in Mumbai, and together they strive to change their fate. Jim Sarbh stars as a corrupt corporate CEO in the film.