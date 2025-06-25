Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 6: Movie starring Dhanush, Rashmika and Nagarjuna inches closer to ₹70 crore mark

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 6: Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is inching very close to hitting the ₹70-crore mark at the Indian Box Office in merely six days of its release on Wednesday.

The movie, which hit the big screens on Friday, June 20, has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

Kuberaa faces key competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which was also released on June 20. Sitaare Zameen Par has earned ₹79.58 crore in six days.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacknilk, Kuberaa's dream run was hit with a mid-week snag, minting only ₹2.44 crore on Wednesday, Day 6.

With this, the movie's total earnings now stand at ₹63.69 crore and will likely cross the ₹80 crore mark in a few days.

However, these are just early estimates from Kuberaa's Wednesday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include night show collections.

The movie, which opened with ₹14.75 crore, had a superb opening weekend run, minting ₹16.5 crore on Saturday and ₹17.35 crore on Sunday.

Kuberaa: Occupancy Kuberaa saw an overall 20.80% occupancy on June 25.

For the Tamil version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 15.09%

Afternoon Shows: 23.00%

Evening Shows: 24.30%

The numbers for the night show are yet to be released.

Mahbubnagar, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Delhi NCR recorded the highest footfall for the day.

In Tamil, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 13.25%. Kuberaa's Hindi occupancy stood at 7.10%.

Kuberaa Worldwide Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, Kuberaa collected ₹97 crore worldwide until Tuesday, including ₹71.9 crore (India net) and ₹25.1 crore from overseas.

Kuberaa: Plot, crew, producers Kuberaa follows the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation. The film touches upon themes of greed, ambition, moral conflicts, and more faced by the cast, ultimately leading to redemption.

The screenplay of the film is co-written by Chaithanya Pingali.

The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. While Niketh Bommireddy helms the cinematography, editing is done by Karthika Srinivas. The production design was by Thota Tharani.