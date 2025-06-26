Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 7: Dull day for Dhanush, Rashmika & Nagarjuna starrer movie; mints THIS on Thursday

For the first time in seven days, Kuberaa's earnings fell to less than 5 crore on Wednesday. Looking at the early estimates for Thursday, the movie is likely to earn less on Day 7.

In the Hindi-speaking belt, the movie faces key competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par
Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 7: Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni, witnessed a rather dull day at the Indian Box Office on Thursday, Day 7.

This wid-week snag will likely keep the movie from hitting the 70-crore mark for yet another day.

Kuberaa hit the big screens on Friday, June 20, in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. In the Hindi-speaking belt, the movie faces key competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which was also released on the same day and has earned 81.92 crore in 7 days.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 7

According to industry tracker Sacknilk, Kuberaa has been witnessing a downward trend since Monday, with earnings dropping to single digits.

For the first time in seven days, Kuberaa's earnings fell to less than 5 crore on Wednesday. Looking at the early estimates for Thursday, the movie is likely to earn less on Day 7.

So far, Kuberaa has earned 1.19 crore on June 26.

With this, the movie's total earnings now stand at 66.84 crore. It will likely have to wait until the weekend to cross the 70 crore mark.

However, these are just early estimates from Kuberaa's Thursday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

The movie, which opened with 14.75 crore, had a superb opening weekend run, minting 16.5 crore on Saturday and 17.35 crore on Sunday. The second weekend is likely to boost Kuberaa's numbers.

Kuberaa: Occupancy

Kuberaa saw an overall 15.64% occupancy on June 25.

For the Tamil version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 12.62%

Afternoon Shows: 18.65%

The numbers for the evening and night show are yet to be released.

Mahbubnagar, Delhi NCR, and Warangal recorded the highest footfall for the day.

In Tamil, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 12.69%. Kuberaa's Hindi occupancy stood at 5.45%.

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa follows the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation. The film touches upon themes of greed, ambition, moral conflicts, and more faced by the cast, ultimately leading to redemption.

The screenplay of the film is co-written by Chaithanya Pingali.

