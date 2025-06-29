Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 9: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna starrer crosses ₹75 crore mark, mints THIS amount

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 9: The Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kuberaa has performed well after nine days of release at the box office. Following its performances on the second Friday and Saturday, the film has now crossed the ₹75-crore mark.

Kuberaa, released in theatres on Friday, June 20, is available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 9 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kuberaa earned ₹75.5 crore after the first eight days of release. On Saturday, Day 9, the film earned ₹4.25 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The Dhanush-starrer film opened to ₹14.75 crore. In the Hindi-speaking region, the film competes mainly with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which opened on the same day and has grossed ₹95.5 crore in nine days.

Kuberaa Day 9 occupancy According to Sacnilk data, the occupancy for Kuberaa for the ninth day stood as follows —

Morning Shows: 17.33%

Afternoon Shows: 33.01%

Evening Shows: 32.57%

Night Shows: 42.34%

About Kuberaa The film is directed by ‘Fidaa’ fame Sekhar Kammula of ‘Fidaa’, Kuberaa has a runtime of 182 minutes. Actors such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil are portraying key roles in the film. This socially driven film features a gripping narrative and is filled with stellar performances.

IMDb describes Kuberaa's plot as a film that “revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences; a beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.”