Kuberaa OTT release: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer will debut on THIS streaming giant

Kuberaa OTT release: The movie, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni, premiered on the big screen on June 20. As the excitement builds for its OTT release, let's find out where this pan-India social thriller will stream after its theatrical run.

Fareha Naaz
Updated22 Jun 2025, 07:41 AM IST
Kuberaa OTT release: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer movie collected <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.75 crore net on its opening day.
Kuberaa OTT release: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer movie collected ₹14.75 crore net on its opening day.(Screengrab @trailer)

Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer ‘Kuberaa’ hit the big screens on Friday, June 20. Released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil, its OTT release is in wide discussion since its strong theatrical debut.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula of 'Fidaa' fame, the film is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations. Featuring a runtime of 182 Mins, this social-themed depicts intense storyline and is packed with powerhouse performances.

Watch Kuberaa trailer here:

Kuberaa OTT release

'Kuberaa' has bagged a huge OTT deal as streaming giant Amazon Prime Video bought the digital streaming rights of the film reportedly for 50 crore, OTT play reported. Marking the biggest deal for Dhanush and Nagarjuna, the pan-Indian social thriller is making waves at the box office.

Although no confirmation about its release date is available yet, 'Kuberaa' will reportedly be released on OTT platform within a month of its theatrical release. According to a key member of the film crew, the film will be released in the third week of July 2025.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2

The Tollywood movie opened to a massive 14.75 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie witnessed 19.39 percent spike in its earnings on the second day in theatres and minted 17.61 crore net on Saturday, June 21. Telugu screenings are driving its earnings and domestic box office collection after two day run stands at 32.36 crore net. Kuberaa's star cast also features Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

The filmmakers in a post on X claimed that the movie did a business of 30 crore gross worldwide on Day 1. The post states, " 30 Cr+ Day 1 worldwide gross (estimated). This is just the beginning of a rage that’s set to ignite the box office in the days to come."

