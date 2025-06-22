Kuberaa OTT release: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer will debut on THIS streaming giant

Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer ‘Kuberaa’ hit the big screens on Friday, June 20. Released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil, its OTT release is in wide discussion since its strong theatrical debut.

Advertisement

Directed by Sekhar Kammula of 'Fidaa' fame, the film is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations. Featuring a runtime of 182 Mins, this social-themed depicts intense storyline and is packed with powerhouse performances.

Watch Kuberaa trailer here:

Kuberaa OTT release 'Kuberaa' has bagged a huge OTT deal as streaming giant Amazon Prime Video bought the digital streaming rights of the film reportedly for ₹50 crore, OTT play reported. Marking the biggest deal for Dhanush and Nagarjuna, the pan-Indian social thriller is making waves at the box office.

Advertisement

Although no confirmation about its release date is available yet, 'Kuberaa' will reportedly be released on OTT platform within a month of its theatrical release. According to a key member of the film crew, the film will be released in the third week of July 2025.

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2 The Tollywood movie opened to a massive ₹14.75 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie witnessed 19.39 percent spike in its earnings on the second day in theatres and minted ₹17.61 crore net on Saturday, June 21. Telugu screenings are driving its earnings and domestic box office collection after two day run stands at ₹32.36 crore net. Kuberaa's star cast also features Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Also Read | Top 7 most expensive movies ever made: The biggest budget blockbusters

The filmmakers in a post on X claimed that the movie did a business of ₹30 crore gross worldwide on Day 1. The post states, " ₹30 Cr+ Day 1 worldwide gross (estimated). This is just the beginning of a rage that’s set to ignite the box office in the days to come."