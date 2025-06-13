Kuberaa pre-release event postponed after Ahmedabad plane crash

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): The makers of Dhanush starrer 'Kuberaa' have postponed the pre-release event of the movie, which was scheduled today, after the devastating Air India flight accident on Thursday.

Advertisement

Taking to their X handle on Thursday, the 'Kuberaa' makers announced their decision to postpone the film's pre-release event to "stand in solidarity" with the bereaved families of the Ahmedabad flight crash victims.

They wrote, "The pre-release event of Kuberaa, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed in light of the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families."

Earlier, the makers of 'Kuberaa' expressed their condolences to the families and friends of the plane crash victims.

Taking to their X handle, the makers wrote, "Our hearts go out to all affected by the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. May you find strength in this difficult time."

Advertisement

The film stars Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. It is directed by Shekhar K. The film recently launched its third single track from the film 'Pippi Pippi'. The audio launch was held in Mumbai and attended by the movie's lead cast and crew.

After learning about the tragic Air India flight crash victims, many members of the Indian film fraternity took to their respective social media handles to offer condolences to the victims and their families.

Actor Salman Khan expressed grief over the incident, sending his heartfelt prayers to the affected people. In a post on Instagram, he wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the Ahmedabad plane crash... heartfelt prayers for the families of the passengers, crew and all those affected."

Advertisement

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have also offered condolences and prayers for the victims and their families.

In a post on X, SRK expressed, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad... my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected."

Aamir reacted to the Air India crash via a post on the "Aamir Khan Productions" Instagram account.In the message, his team expressed grief and said they stand in solidarity with everyone.

The note read, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected. We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India. Team AKP."

Advertisement

The AI-171 bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane.

Miraculously, one person, a British national of Indian origin, survived the crash, airline authorities said.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

Advertisement