Kuberaa release day: Netizens hail Dhanush's film, 'can't believe this random director...'

Actor Dhanush's much-anticipated film Kuberaa is now out in theatres. Social media is buzzing with the first reviews of the film. Many have highly praised Dhanush's performance in the film in which he essays the role of a beggar who rises up against the odds in his life.

Fans turned out in large numbers for the early morning shows of the film, with many sharing their initial reactions online. Joining the excitement, celebrities like Sai Pallavi, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Mahesh Babu also sent their best wishes to the film’s team.

Celebs review Kuberaa Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sai Pallavi lauded the entire film team with special mentions in her post. She wrote, “#Kuberaa is going to be special for many reasons! @dhanushkraja sir’s masterclass in acting & art of picking challenging characters that only he can pull off so effortlessly. @iamnagarjuna sir, It’s going to be a treat to watch you in a killer character under Sekhar garu’s direction. Dear @iamRashmika, we all know how powerful & one of a kind Sekhar Garu writes his women. This is going to be a memorable character and a grand success in your streak of blockbusters. Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Garu, this will be another feather in your hat for sure.”

She further called director Sekhar Kammula an influence for the generation and added, “My dear @sekharkammula Garu, A pure heart & to have a craft like yours is a deadly combination. You influence a whole generation of ppl & im one of them. I wish to see my Guru happy, healthy & create more such stories. I pray for everyone’s happiness today (sic).”

"Wishing the entire team all the very best for the release tomorrow Everything that has come out so far is very intriguing and promising. I have a SUPERHIT film feeling," filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga predicted the film's fate at the box office.

Mahesh Babu shared best wishes for Kuberaa in advance on social media. He shared, “#Kuberaa looks promising with everything that has come out so far….. Wishing the entire team all the very best for the release tomorrow.”

Internet reacts to Dhanush's Kuberaa Coming back to public review, fans have dubbed Kuberaa as the best performance in Dhanush's career.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user wrote, “Can’t believe this random director out of nowhere gave best performance of Dhanush and biggest blockbuster in Dhanush career (sic).”

“#Kuberaa - #Nagarjuna delivers a classy performance throughout the First Half, of what the scope he has offered. The scenes between him & #Dhanush are packed so well,” added another one, highlighting the on-screen chemistry between Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

“#Kuberaa is a really good movie that feels very real. I enjoyed it a lot and didn’t feel bored even though it’s a long film. The story moves fast and keeps you hooked the whole time. There are no unnecessary songs, and I think the length makes sense. I’ve always liked Sekhar Kammula’s movies, especially the ones that talk about social issues without being too preachy. This one met my expectations. I felt emotionally connected to it. It has a few small flaws, but the overall vibe was so good that I didn’t mind them,” mentioned one more.

The post also hailed the film cast and continued, “The casting was perfect! There’s no one hero in this movie. Ever character has its own importance. I haven’t seen all of Dhanush’s movies, but this is definitely one of his best performances. It was great to see Nagarjuna in a role like this, I respect him for accepting such role. Rashmika nailed it too. DSP’s music and background score added so much to the movie - I loved it! Overall, this is one of the best movies I’ve seen in a while. Tollywood definitely needs more films like this (sic).”

“Crafting a gripping 3-hour-10-minute narrative without relying on typical commercial formulas like forced comedy, item songs, or over-the-top heroism is a bold move, but director kamula sir masterfully navigates this challenge,” reviewed someone else, calling the director a ‘rare gem.’

Kuberaa Kuberaa is shot in the Telugu and Tamil languages.