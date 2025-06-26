‘Kuch Bhi!’: Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on claims that he was offered Aamir Khan’s role in Rang De Basanti

‘Family Man’ actor Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to reports claiming that he was once offered Aamir Khan's role in Bollywood's iconic 2006 movie Rang de Basanti.

A media report claimed that the makers of the film waited six years for him to respond before giving away the fan-favourite DJ's role to Aamir.

Here's what Manoj Bajpayee said: Manoj rejected the claims of being offered Rang de Basanti in place of Aamir Khan.

“Matlab kuch bhi,” he tweeted alongside an emoji.

What did the report say? “Manoj Bajpayee was the first choice for Rang de Basanti, not Aamir Khan,” a Times of India report claimed, citing screenwriter Kamlesh Pandey.

Kamlesh reportedly made these claims on Ravya Sarda’s YouTube show.

“The film got delayed by 6 years as Manoj didn't respond,” the report further said, claiming that it was originally planned as a small-budget film and faced multiple rejections.

Rang De Basanti featured a stellar ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi.

Alice Patten, Anupam Kher, Waheeda Rehman, Kirron Kher, and Atul Kulkarni also appeared in the movie directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Manoj Bajpayee to make OTT comeback Manoj Bajpayee will soon make his OTT comeback as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man 3.

In a recently unveiled poster for the show, Manoj can be seen at the centre, surrounded by masked men, hinting at another high-stakes mission for the undercover intelligence officer.

The actor plays a middle-class man balancing family life while secretly working for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional branch of India’s National Investigation Agency.