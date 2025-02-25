K. Manikandan, known for his standout role in Jai Bhim, continues to shine as a leading actor in the Tamil movie industry. Following his well-received performances in Lover and Good Night, his latest film, Kudumbasthan, has earned critical and commercial success.

The film explores the struggles of a young man in a middle-class family, dealing with financial hardships, societal pressures and family expectations.

Kudumbasthan story The film’s relatable themes of ambition, family loyalty and self-discovery have deeply resonated with audiences. Critics have praised the film’s realistic portrayal of family dynamics, avoiding cliches and focusing on authentic emotions. Manikandan’s performance has been particularly lauded.

Naveen and his wife, Vennila, are expecting a child but face financial struggles after being disowned by her family. As the sole breadwinner, Naveen loses his job and hides it from his family. He fears humiliation from his taunting brother-in-law, Rajendran. Desperate, he takes loans and fakes employment to maintain his dignity.

To start fresh, Naveen sets up a bakery with borrowed money, but competition cripples his business. Meanwhile, Vennila clears her UPSC prelims. Facing mounting debts, Naveen risks everything on a real estate deal that fails. Meanwhile, Rajendran, planning to move to Shanghai, loses his job, causing turmoil in his marriage.

Naveen is evicted from his bakery but gets his old job back through Vennila’s recommendation. Though hurt, he accepts it to clear his debts.

Kudumbasthan OTT release date Kudumbasthan, released in theatres on January 24, reportedly grossed ₹25.93 crore. While this seems like a small number at first glance, it is a great number for the movie since it was reportedly made with ₹8 crore only.