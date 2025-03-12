Kudumbasthan public review: Netizens hail Manikandan’s comedy movie after OTT release, ‘one of the best films of 2025’

K. Manikandan's comedy-drama Kudumbasthan is winning hearts on the internet, earning the title of ‘best film of 2025'. The Tamil film made its way to OTT after receiving a positive response at the box office. Kudumbasthan originally hit theatres in January this year.

Kudumbasthan OTT release Kudumbasthan released on Zee5 on March 7.

Going by the online reviews from those who missed the film in theatres, Manikandan has impressed the audience. His humorous acting and relatable content have earned him a special place in their hearts.

Internet reviews Kudumbasthan A user took to X, formerly known as Twitter and dubbed Kudumbasthan, one of the best films of this year. The user wrote about the film, “One of 2025's best movies, I missed it in theatres. Manikandan's films are always worth watching, and the depicted struggle resonates with every middle-class person. No hype, just a superb, excellent movie (sic).”

“Done #Kudumbasthan. A tragedy with comedy! Good film - not a laugh riot, just regular humour. Felt stretched at times but the pre climax to climax was unmissable. Man often treats his ego as heroism, but when it benefits him he's okay to suppress it. Shows how ego can ruin a life (sic),” another user added.

One more posted, “Despite talking about important emotions revolving around family and how irrelevant a man is without job and man's ego destroying his own life, the best part to me is the consistent highs and lows in the screenplay progressively expanding (sic).” “Kudumbastan - The best film 2025 since releasedn (sic),” declared another profile on the micro-blogging platform.

Manikandan's performance has been the highlight of the film.

“#Manikandan doing more and more relatable common man roles is nice (sic),” mentioned a viewer. Yet another said, “#Kudumbasthan brilliantly made film!! With clean comedy & family bonding (sic).”

Kudumbasthan plot Kudumbasthan is based around the struggles of a young man in a middle-class family, dealing with financial hardships, societal pressures and family expectations.

The film reportedly made a business of ₹22 crore after its theatrical release.