Kumail Nanjiani says Marvel’s Eternals failure ‘shattered’ him and led to therapy

Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani has opened up about the emotional impact of Marvel’s Eternals, revealing that the film’s poor reception deeply affected him and led him to seek therapy.

Kumail Nanjiani reflects on ‘Eternals’ failure Speaking on comedian Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out podcast, Nanjiani shared how the experience of being cast in a Marvel blockbuster — and then watching it underperform — had a lasting impact on his mental health.

“I talked about how I was in this big movie. It came out right after COVID, so I had a year and a half at home to just be like, ‘Oh, when this thing comes out!’ But then it came out and it got really bad reviews and it didn’t do that well. It shattered me too much. That’s when I was like, ‘Oh I need to go to therapy to figure this out.’”

Nanjiani played the superhero Kingo in ‘Eternals’, which was released in 2021 after being delayed by the pandemic. When he accepted the role, he believed it would define his career for the next decade.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be my job for the next 10 years.’ I signed on for six movies. I signed on for a video game. I signed on for a theme park ride. They make you sign up for all this stuff. And you’re like, ‘This is the next 10 years of my life, so I’ll be doing Marvel movies every year and, in between, I’ll do my own little things, whatever I want to do.’ And then none of that happened.”

What happened with ‘Eternals’? The ‘Eternals’ was one of Marvel’s rare critical misfires, receiving mixed reviews and performing below expectations at the box office. For Nanjiani, the gap between his expectations and the outcome was difficult to process.