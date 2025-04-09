From Kunal Kamra to Rajesh Khanna— These celebrities turned down Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss show

Bigg Boss remains one of the most buzzworthy reality shows in India, often making headlines as much for its drama as for its ratings. While the show has been proven to be a successful launchpad for many, not every celebrity is keen to trade their privacy for fame and money. In the latest comedian Kunal Kamra has turned down an offer from the Salman Khan-hosted show. But, he is not alone. From Rajesh Khanna to Kamra and even Yo Yo Honey Singh, these celebs rejected the show citing various reasons.

Kunal Kamra Kunal Kamra shared that he was approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Sharing a screenshot of his conversation with a casting director, he shared that he would rather opt for a ‘mental hospital.’ The message from the casting director read: “I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it's such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?”

Kunal replied, "I would much rather check into a mental hospital..."

Rajesh Khanna Legendary actor Rajesh Khanna was offered a whopping ₹3.5 crore per episode of Bigg Boss. However, he reportedly rejected it as he considered it unsuitable for his stature.

In a 2012 interview with Rediff.com, journalist Ali Peter John shared, “Once, the makers of Bigg Boss called me to fix a meeting with him; they wanted him in the Bigg Boss house. But he said, 'Nahin, nahin, Rajesh Khanna aise show thodi karega' (Rajesh Khanna won’t work in such shows).” “I tried to convince him, but he said no. The Colors people told me they were willing to pay him ₹3.5 crore for every episode he appeared in, but he said no,” he added.

Reportedly, a few days later Rajesh Khanna changed his mind but "but by then, Colors had lost interest.”

Poonam Pandey Controversy queen Poonam Pandey's name cropped up multiple times before Bigg Boss seasons. She was reportedly offered ₹2 crore to join Bigg Boss Season 5 which she declined citing prior work commitments and schedule. It is believed that she was approached yet again in 2013 and even 2014 which did not work out due to monetary disagreements.

Later, she joined Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and when evicted from there, she told Bollywood Life, " I am so grateful that something like Lock Upp happened in my life. I am very thankful to the makers of the show for taking such good care of all of us. After being a part of this show, now I can be a part of Bigg Boss as well".

Faissal Khan Aamir Khan’s brother, Faissal Khan revealed that he was approached to do Bigg Boss 16, however, he rejected the offer. “Aaj khushi ka din hai mere liye (it is a happy day) because I got two offers today. One was for Bigg Boss but I declined it. There was another offer for a TV serial,” he said in a video shared on his Instagram. While Faissal did not reveal the reason behind his rejection, he told ETimes, "In Bigg Boss, everyone is pitted against each other, they fight, argue and then you’re also given tasks. They play with you mentally. I didn’t want to get trapped in that zone. They give you some money but by Allah’s grace I don’t need much money. So, I thought why should I get caged? Who likes being caged? Everyone likes a free life. That’s fun, you know. Qaid hone mein mazaa nahin hai (there’s no fun in being caged). I have been caged once in Aamir’s house. I don’t intend to get caged again. I want to live free and flow like water."