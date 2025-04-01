Kunal Kamra shares satirical post on ’Step-by-Step Guide’ to ’How to Kill an Artist Democratically’ amid ongoing controversy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Stand-up artist Kunal Kamra took a satirical jibe at the Maharashtra government amid the ongoing controversy he finds himself in for his alleged disparaging remarks against the Maharashtra Deputy Minister Eknath Shinde.

In his latest post on X post, the stand-up artist shared a satirical 'step-by-step guide' on how to 'kill' an artist 'democratically', which appears to reflect on the aftermath of his controversial joke on Eknath Shinde.

The note signified different levels of "outrage", which, according to Kamra, starts from brands pulling away works from artists to sending summon notices to the audience for being a part of an art form.

The artist refers to reports of Mumbai Police allegedly sending summon notices to the audience who visited his show 'Naya Bharat' for questioning.

The note read, "How to Kill an Artist: A Step-by-Step Guide... 1) Outrage just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work. 2) Outrage more- until private and corporate gigs dry up. 3) Outrage louder- so big venues won't take the risk. 4) Outrage violently- until even the smallest spaces shut their doors. 5) Summon their audience for questioning-turning art into a crime scene."

It further read, "Now the artist is left with only two choices: Sell their soul and become a dollar puppet-or wither in silence. This isn't just a playbook, it's a political weapon. A silencing machine."

https://x.com/kunalkamra88/status/1906981688837882046

This latest satirical post came after the stand-up artist took a jibe at Mumbai Police for arriving at his house in Dadar.

In his 'X' post, Kunal Kamra claimed that the Police was 'going to an address' where he has not lived for the past 10 years and this was a waste of time and 'public resources'.

"Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 Years is a waste of your time & public resources...", Kunal Kamra's 'X' post read.

Earlier, three separate cases were filed against Kunal Kamra at Khar police station over his alleged controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

One of the complaints was filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon city, while the other two complaints came from a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik, as per the Mumbai Police.

Khar police have called Kamra thrice for questioning with the last summons issued on March 27, but he has not yet appeared for the investigation. The summons relates to the case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel at the Khar police station.

Earlier, the Madras High Court on March 28 granted interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him. Justice Sunder Mohan ordered interim anticipatory bail until April 7 with conditions.